Goat Cheese-Stuffed Roasted Figs

Simple, sweet, and totally indulgent, these figs will be the talk of your party... even though they will be the easiest appetizer to make! More Fig Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Quarter 12 figs, cutting three-quarters of the way down. Stuff the figs with goat cheese. Roast in an oiled pan at 425° for 12 minutes, until softened. Serve drizzled with warmed honey.
Author Name: sabrinapsb
Review Body: USE GORGONZOLA! The first time I made this, I used goat cheese. It was pretty good. The second time, I used gorgonzola. THAT is the recipe I saved. A-mazing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-23