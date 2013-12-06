Goat Cheese-Stuffed Roasted Figs
© Frances Janisch
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 12 figs
Marco Pasanella
October 2006

Simple, sweet, and totally indulgent, these figs will be the talk of your party... even though they will be the easiest appetizer to make!  More Fig Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 12 figs
  • Goat Cheese
  • Warmed honey

How to Make It

Step

Quarter 12 figs, cutting three-quarters of the way down. Stuff the figs with goat cheese. Roast in an oiled pan at 425° for 12 minutes, until softened. Serve drizzled with warmed honey.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up