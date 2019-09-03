Goat Cheese Soufflé

Step 2

Gently melt the 6 tablespoons of butter and stir in the flour in a saucepan big enough to comfortably whisk 3 cups of liquid continuously. Cook slowly so the flour is not raw in order to make a blond roux, for about 5 minutes. Whisk in the half and half and whipped cream and cook on low heat, whisking frequently, until the béchamel thickens, about 5 more minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. Cover the béchamel directly with plastic wrap to prevent a film from forming and set aside.