Goat Cheese Soufflé

A classic French cheese soufflé is made of a simple béchamel gently folded into airy whipped egg whites. Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s version adds layers of flavor with tangy goat cheese, a touch of spicy cayenne, and warm earthiness from thyme and nutmeg. As always, serve these straight from the oven.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450° and generously butter six ramekins set on a large rimmed baking sheet.
Gently melt the 6 tablespoons of butter and stir in the flour in a saucepan big enough to comfortably whisk 3 cups of liquid continuously. Cook slowly so the flour is not raw in order to make a blond roux, for about 5 minutes. Whisk in the half and half and whipped cream and cook on low heat, whisking frequently, until the béchamel thickens, about 5 more minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. Cover the béchamel directly with plastic wrap to prevent a film from forming and set aside.
When the béchamel is cool, whisk in the egg yolks, goat cheese, and salt, pepper, nutmeg, cayenne, dried thyme until well combined.
In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites until peaks are stiff, about 4 minutes. Fold the whipped egg whites gently into the cheese mixture.
Pour soufflé mixture evenly into the prepared ramekins and bake on the baking sheet for 10 to 12 minutes, until puffed, and light golden brown. Serve immediately.