Goat Cheese and Avocado Toasts

"I make these toasts, grab some potato chips—my secret love—and fix a yummy drink," says Susan Feniger, co-chef at Border Grill in Los Angeles. "That's a late-night dinner!" To change it up, she sometimes broils the avocado toasts for a couple of minutes before topping them with tomatoes, or she'll spread the avocado on rice crackers instead of bread.