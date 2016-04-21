Goat Cheese and Avocado Toasts

“I make these toasts, grab some potato chips—my secret love—and fix a yummy drink,” says Susan Feniger, co-chef at Border Grill in Los Angeles. “That’s a late-night dinner!” To change it up, she sometimes broils the avocado toasts for a couple of minutes before topping them with tomatoes, or she’ll spread the avocado on rice crackers instead of bread. Slideshow: More Recipes With Avocado Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with the goat cheese, lemon juice, Tabasco and pepper until the mixture is still a bit lumpy. Season with kosher salt. Spread the avocado mixture on the pumpernickel toasts and top with tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and serve.
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: I love avocado!
Date Published: 2017-06-29