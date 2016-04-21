Goat Cheese and Avocado Toasts
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Susan Feniger

“I make these toasts, grab some potato chips—my secret love—and fix a yummy drink,” says Susan Feniger, co-chef at Border Grill in Los Angeles. “That’s a late-night dinner!” To change it up, she sometimes broils the avocado toasts for a couple of minutes before topping them with tomatoes, or she’ll spread the avocado on rice crackers instead of bread. Slideshow: More Recipes With Avocado Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 Hass avocados—halved, pitted and peeled 
  • 2 ounces mild soft goat cheese (1/4 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 4 dashes of Tabasco
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 slices of pumpernickel bread, toasted
  • 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Sea salt, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with the goat cheese, lemon juice, Tabasco and pepper until the mixture is still a bit lumpy. Season with kosher salt. Spread the avocado mixture on the pumpernickel toasts and top with tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up