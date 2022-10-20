Gnocchi with Roast Chicken, Bacon, and Kale

Remove stems from kale, and chop stems (you should have about 3/4 cup); chop kale leaves (you should have about 6 cups). Set chopped stems and leaves aside until ready to use.

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium until crispy, about 8 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Remove skillet from heat; do not wipe clean. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate; let stand until cooled, about 5 minutes. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside.

Heat bacon drippings in skillet over medium. Add onion and kale stems; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and kale stems are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in kale leaves, and cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken, and toss with onion and kale; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.