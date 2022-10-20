Ingredients Pasta + Noodles Gnocchi with Roast Chicken, Bacon, and Kale Be the first to rate & review! Roast chicken, crispy bacon, tender kale, and sweet red onion are tossed with gnocchi and topped with lemon zest and Parmesan for this hearty meal. By Chandra Ram Chandra Ram Instagram Website Title: Associate Editorial Director, Food & WineLocation: ChicagoEducation: Bachelor's in Journalism from Loyola University Chicago Certified Sommelier, Court of Master SommeliersExpertise: cooking, baking, writing, editing, chefs, restaurants.Experience: Chandra Ram is a James Beard- and IACP-nominated food writer, editor, and cookbook author. She worked in restaurants for years before turning to food writing and has won multiple awards for her work, including more than a dozen Jesse H. Neal awards and the McAllister Editorial Fellowship.Chandra has been cooking since she was old enough to help her mother in the kitchen, and parlayed her love of food into a career that keeps her busy between the stove and her desk.As the associate editorial director for food, Chandra strategizes how to produce the tastiest recipes to help readers create delicious food in their home kitchens. She's worked in many different corners of the food world, from bartending at a French restaurant in London to running a catering business in Maine and consulting with restaurant owners on how to improve their menus all over the country.Her writing has been featured in Food & Wine, Food52, Epicurious, Gravy, Kitchn, and Plate. She is a frequent speaker at food events and industry conferences, and an interview subject for podcasts and video programs. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Julia Bayless Prep Time: 35 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 This comforting gnocchi recipe with chicken, bacon, and kale has it all. Cook the kale and onion in the rendered bacon fat, imbuing them with that smoky flavor while saving the bacon bits for topping. Store-bought gnocchi and rotisserie chicken do much of the heavy lifting here, making this cozy dinner easy to pull off on a weeknight. Ingredients 1 (6-ounce) bunch Lacinato kale 6 thick-cut bacon slices 1 small (about 8-ounce) red onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups) 1 (1-pound) whole rotisserie chicken, pulled into 1-inch pieces (about 3 cups) 1 pound potato gnocchi, or one (1-pound) package refrigerated or frozen potato gnocchi 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest (from 2 lemons) ½ teaspoon fine sea salt ½ teaspoon black pepper ½ ounce Parmesan cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup) Directions Remove stems from kale, and chop stems (you should have about 3/4 cup); chop kale leaves (you should have about 6 cups). Set chopped stems and leaves aside until ready to use. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium until crispy, about 8 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Remove skillet from heat; do not wipe clean. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate; let stand until cooled, about 5 minutes. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside. Heat bacon drippings in skillet over medium. Add onion and kale stems; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and kale stems are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in kale leaves, and cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken, and toss with onion and kale; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. While onion and kale are cooking, bring a large pot of boiling salted water to a boil over medium-high; add gnocchi, and boil until gnocchi float to the surface, about 3 minutes. Drain well. Add gnocchi to chicken mixture in skillet, and toss. Stir in lemon zest, salt, pepper, and reserved bacon. Divide gnocchi mixture evenly among 4 bowls, and top evenly with Parmesan. Rate it Print