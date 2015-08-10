Gluten-Free Toasted Walnut and Chocolate Chip Cookies with Coconut Flour
March 2014

These super chocolaty, gluten-free toasted walnut and chocolate chip cookies made with coconut flour will disappear fast. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces walnut pieces (1/2 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon butter, at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10 minutes, until they are fragrant and beginning to brown. Remove from the oven; leave the oven on.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to cream together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, vanilla and sea salt and beat to combine. Add the cocoa powder and coconut flour and beat until no lumps remain. Stir in the toasted walnuts and chocolate chips.

Step 3    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop the batter by heaping tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheet.

Step 4    

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 18 minutes, until the bottoms are lightly browned. Set aside to cool completely before serving.

