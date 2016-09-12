Gluten-Free Stuffing
Abby Hocking
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun

The combination of mushrooms and sausage in this fantastic gluten-free stuffing is super-savory and comforting, making it a great addition to any Thanksgiving table. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing
  • 12 ounces gluten-free bread, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces pork sausage, casings removed
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (3 cups)
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 pounds mixed mushrooms, coarsely chopped (12 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Grease a 4-quart baking dish. Spread the bread on a baking sheet and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden and crisp.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the leeks and garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape the sausage mixture into a large bowl; wipe out the skillet.

Step 3    

In the skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add half of the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until deep golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to the large bowl. Repeat with the remaining oil and mushrooms, seasoning with salt and pepper and transferring to the bowl. Add the bread, broth, eggs and the 1/2 cup of chopped parsley and mix well. Let stand for 5 minutes, allowing the bread to absorb the liquid.

Step 4    

Scrape the stuffing into the prepared dish and drizzle with the 3 tablespoons of melted butter. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 30 minutes longer, until golden and cooked through. Serve the stuffing hot, garnished with parsley.

Make Ahead

The cooked stuffing can be refrigerated overnight. Cover and reheat at 325° until warmed through.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up