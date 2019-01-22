Like anyone who enjoys cooking for other people, I always want my table to feel inclusive—a happy, safe place for everyone. This means not just making people feel welcome, but acknowledging with respect, never with complaint, any dietary concerns or issues. This might mean whipping up a festive alcohol-free sipper or making a vegan version of a dish that’s on the menu. More often than not, though, I find myself playing around with gluten-free dishes. That’s because my dad, who lives in the same town as I do (Birmingham, Alabama), was diagnosed with celiac disease several years ago.



I love having my parents over as often as possible; I feel lucky that we ended up in the same city, and I like that my children can enjoy a close relationship with their grandparents. I will often make naturally gluten-free meals (roast fish or meat, vegetables), but I absolutely get a thrill from finding a way to deliver a gluten-free version of a typically wheat-based dish, one that will give my dad a taste of something he thought he’d never enjoy again. I don’t mean a sad substitute for the classic (sorry, cauliflower-crust pizza!) but something that truly scratches the itch.



That’s where Gluten-Free Spaghetti and Meatballs comes into play. I’ve known that the gluten-free pasta options have gotten much better in the last few years, and that Dad’s favorite is the kind made from corn and rice. I swear, most people can’t tell the difference between it and traditional pasta. So I’ve had Mom and Dad over for pasta with classic ragù or Bolognese. But I wanted to play around with meatballs, and I remembered a secret ingredient that I thought might work well: instant potato flakes.



That’s right—dehydrated flaked potatoes. For me, they’re a far more versatile pantry item than any packaged gluten-free breadcrumbs. I try to keep them on hand not for making instant mashed potatoes—I just don’t like them—but instead for thickening soups, breading fish or chicken (foodandwine.com noted this years ago), or making my deviled egg filling a little heftier. I figured they might work well in meatballs, and I was right. They bind ground meat particularly well and add a savory richness unlike typical breadcrumbs. In fact, these have now become my “house” meatballs; I like to make a double batch and freeze some for use later on pizza (my favorite), in grain bowls, or in soups. It’s a win-win: Everyone in my family can enjoy a comforting, family-friendly classic.



For 20 years, Ann Taylor Pittman built a career of creating healthy recipes at Cooking Light magazine, where she most recently served as Executive Editor. She is the recipient of two James Beard Foundation Awards: a feature writing award for “Mississippi Chinese Lady Goes Home to Korea” and a cookbook award for The New Way to Cook Light. She is now a freelancer specializing in recipe development, writing, and video. Ann lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband, their 13-year-old twin boys, one big dog, and one little dog.