Gluten-Free Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Russ Crandall
March 2014

This gluten-free take on the beloved Cajun dish employs toasted mochiko rice flour to replicate the signature roasted roux that is traditionally used to prepare gumbo. Slideshow: Gumbo Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup mochiko rice flour
  • 1 pound shrimp—peeled, deveined and shells retained
  • 1 cup clam juice
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup clarified butter (or ghee)
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 white onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1/2 pound okra, cut into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper or 4 squirts hot sauce (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 pound andouille sausage
  • 1/2 andouille sausage

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour the mochiko flour into a baking tray and roast for 35 minutes at 350°, turning halfway through. As the flour roasts, combine the shrimp shells, clam juice and chicken broth in a stockpot; simmer for 20 minutes over medium heat, then strain and set aside, discarding the shells.

Step 2    

Rinse the stockpot, then return to the stove. Add the butter and warm over medium heat. Add the mochiko and stir to combine. Toast until a rich brown color, about 20 minutes total, stirring constantly to prevent scorching.

Step 3    

Add the celery, onion and bell pepper and sauté, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes and broth, then stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until the flavors combine, about 1 hour, stirring often.

Step 4    

Stir in the carrot, okra, chile powder, paprika, salt, thyme, pepper and optional cayenne or hot sauce. Simmer until the carrot is slightly tender, about 10 minutes, then taste and add salt if needed.

Step 5    

In a small skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat, then add the sausage slices. Brown the sausage on each side, about 3 minutes per side, then add to the gumbo. Add the shrimp to the gumbo and simmer until pink and curling, about 2 minutes. Serve as-is or over white rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up