Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE PIE CRUST In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt and sugar. Add the cold butter and pulse until it is in pea-size pieces, about 15 seconds. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with the ice water. With the processor on, drizzle in the beaten egg and process just until moist crumbs form, about 15 second. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface and lightly knead it two or three times. Pat the dough into a 5-inch round, wrap well in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2 On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 13-inch round. Fold the round in quarters and transfer it to a 9-inch glass pie dish; unfold the dough and gently press it into the pie dish. Trim the overhanging dough to 1 inch. Fold the dough under itself to form a rim and crimp decoratively. Prick the dough all over with a fork and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Line the pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake in the center of the oven for about 25 minutes, until nearly set. Remove the parchment and weights and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until the crust is pale golden. Let cool slightly.