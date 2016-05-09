Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie

This recipe features a classic pumpkin pie filling in a buttery gluten-free crust. You can use this great all-purpose GF crust for all of your holiday pies, like pecan pie and apple pie. To make a double-crusted pie, simply double the pie crust ingredients. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Desserts
In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt and sugar. Add the cold butter and pulse until it is in pea-size pieces, about 15 seconds. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with the ice water. With the processor on, drizzle in the beaten egg and process just until moist crumbs form, about 15 second. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface and lightly knead it two or three times. Pat the dough into a 5-inch round, wrap well in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 13-inch round. Fold the round in quarters and transfer it to a 9-inch glass pie dish; unfold the dough and gently press it into the pie dish. Trim the overhanging dough to 1 inch. Fold the dough under itself to form a rim and crimp decoratively. Prick the dough all over with a fork and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
Line the pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake in the center of the oven for about 25 minutes, until nearly set. Remove the parchment and weights and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until the crust is pale golden. Let cool slightly.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, cloves and salt until smooth. Whisk in the pumpkin puree along with the cream until fully combined. Pour the filling into the crust and bake for 45 minutes, until the filling is just set. Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool completely.
