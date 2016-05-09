Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE MUFFINS Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper or foil liners. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cinnamon, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the pumpkin puree with the brown sugar, butter, eggs, milk and orange zest until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and whisk until the batter is evenly moistened. Fold in the golden raisins, if using. Let the batter stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 MAKE THE STREUSEL In a small bowl, whisk the brown sugar with the flour, oats, pumpkin seeds, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Drizzle in the melted butter and stir until clumps form. Let the streusel stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.