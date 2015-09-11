This gluten-free pumpkin bread has a wonderfully crunchy top and deliciously spiced and moist crumb. It's perfect with coffee during the autumn months. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8-by-5-inch loaf pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and salt.
In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract until very smooth. Gently fold in the dry ingredients until incorporated. Using a spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter with the spatula and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar evenly over the top.
Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool briefly in the loaf pan, and then place on a wire rack to cool. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
