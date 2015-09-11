Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8-by-5-inch loaf pan.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and salt.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract until very smooth. Gently fold in the dry ingredients until incorporated. Using a spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter with the spatula and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar evenly over the top.