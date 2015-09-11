Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

This gluten-free pumpkin bread has a wonderfully crunchy top and deliciously spiced and moist crumb. It's perfect with coffee during the autumn months. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups gluten free all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground clove
  • 3/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8-by-5-inch loaf pan.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and salt.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract until very smooth. Gently fold in the dry ingredients until incorporated. Using a spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter with the spatula and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar evenly over the top.

Step 4    

Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool briefly in the loaf pan, and then place on a wire rack to cool. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The pumpkin bread will keep, tightly wrapped at room temperature, for 4 days.

