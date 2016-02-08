Gluten-Free Penne with Curry-Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the curry powder, garam masala and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Season with salt and toss again. Roast the cauliflower for about 12 minutes, until tender.

Meanwhile, spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until they are golden. In a mini food processor, puree the soaked raisins with the lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and a pinch of salt until smooth.

Step 4

Wipe out the saucepan and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Add the leek and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the raisin puree, then add the cauliflower, pasta and the reserved cooking water and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated in the sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the 1/2 cup of parsley and the remaining 1/2 cup of golden raisins. Transfer to shallow bowls. Garnish with the almonds and chopped parsley and top with yogurt. Serve right away.