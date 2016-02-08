Gluten-Free Penne with Curry-Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins
JOHN KERNICK
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Franklin Becker
March 2016

Rehydrated raisins pureed with lemon juice add just the right amount of sweetness to this healthy pasta dish. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2 1/2-pound head of cauliflower, cored and cut into 1-inch florets
  • 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder
  • 2 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup golden raisins, 1/2 cup soaked in hot water for 15 minutes and drained 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 pound gluten-free penne
  • 1 leek, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
  • Yogurt, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the curry powder, garam masala and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Season with salt and toss again. Roast the cauliflower for about 12 minutes, until tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until they are golden. In a mini food processor, puree the soaked raisins with  the lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and a pinch of salt until smooth.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water.

Step 4    

Wipe out the saucepan and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Add the leek and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the raisin puree, then add the cauliflower, pasta and the reserved cooking water and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated in the sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the 1/2 cup of parsley and the remaining 1/2 cup of golden raisins. Transfer to shallow bowls. Garnish with the almonds and chopped parsley and top with yogurt. Serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a dry, fruit-forward German Riesling.

