Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Cake
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf
Phoebe Lapine

This classic British loaf cake is incredibly moist because it's made with olive oil instead of butter, which also gives the batter a rich golden color. The addition of poppy seeds makes it a perfect alternative to your morning muffin, while the lemon drizzle dresses up the cake for company. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Desserts

Ingredients

Cake

  • 1 cup all-purpose gluten-free flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/3 cup almond meal (almond flour)
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
  • 2 teaspoons gluten-free baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 1/3 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 lemon, zest finely grated, juice squeezed

Glaze

  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted if necessary
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1-2 lemons)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cake

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour, almond meal, poppy seeds, baking powder and xanthan gum. Whisk with a fork until well mixed.

Step 2    

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the olive oil, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well between additions until smooth. Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture in two additions, mixing until just combined.

Step 3    

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Let the bread cool completely in the pan, then transfer it to a rack.

Step 4    Make the glaze

In a small bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar with the lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the top of the loaf. Once the glaze has set, cut the loaf into slices and serve.

