Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour, almond meal, poppy seeds, baking powder and xanthan gum. Whisk with a fork until well mixed.

Step 2 In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the olive oil, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well between additions until smooth. Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture in two additions, mixing until just combined.

Step 3 Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Let the bread cool completely in the pan, then transfer it to a rack.