Gluten-Free Lemon and Coconut Flour Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, honey, coconut milk, egg and 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk together the coconut flour, baking powder and sea salt. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and use an electric mixer to combine. Roll the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 4 Between 2 sheets of parchment paper, roll out the chilled dough 1/8 inch thick. Using a small cookie cutter, cut out 36 small cookies and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 5 Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the cookies start to brown on the bottoms. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely.