Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
November 2012

Instead of a flour-based béchamel, this green bean casserole is thickened with a little corn starch to keep it gluten free. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pound green beans, ends trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 teaspoons corn starch
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the beans until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook one minute more.

Step 3    

In a small mixing bowl, whisk the milk and cornstarch until smooth. Add to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with the nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add the beans and toss to coast.

Step 4    

Transfer the mixture to a 3-quart ceramic baking dish and sprinkle the almonds over the top. Bake for 15 minutes, until heated through and the almonds are lightly golden brown.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up