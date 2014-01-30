Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole

Instead of a flour-based béchamel, this green bean casserole is thickened with a little corn starch to keep it gluten free. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the beans until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook one minute more.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk the milk and cornstarch until smooth. Add to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with the nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add the beans and toss to coast.
Transfer the mixture to a 3-quart ceramic baking dish and sprinkle the almonds over the top. Bake for 15 minutes, until heated through and the almonds are lightly golden brown.
