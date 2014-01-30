Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the beans until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander.

Step 2 In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook one minute more.

Step 3 In a small mixing bowl, whisk the milk and cornstarch until smooth. Add to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with the nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add the beans and toss to coast.