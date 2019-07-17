Gluten-Free Fried Green Tomatoes
Caitlin Bensel
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 5
By Karen Rankin
August 2019

Naturally gluten-free, cornmeal is the classic (and perfect) coating for tart fried green tomatoes. Be mindful when shopping for cornmeal; many brands are actually cornmeal mixes, which include flour and leavening agents. Keep your eye out for stone-ground cornmeal for the best texture; Bob’s Red Mill is one of our go-to brands.

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil or peanut oil, for frying
  • 4 medium-size green tomatoes (about 7 ounces each)
  • 1 cup (about 4 1/2 ounces) cornstarch
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cups stone-ground fine yellow cornmeal (about 11 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour oil to a depth of 1/2 inch into a large cast-iron skillet. Heat oil over medium-high to 325°F. (Closely watch the temperature, adjusting heat as necessary to maintain 325°F.)

Step 2    

Slice tomatoes into 1/4- to 1/2-inch-thick slices. (You should get 4 to 5 slices per tomato.) Place cornstarch in a wide, shallow dish. In a second wide, shallow dish, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. In a third wide, shallow dish, stir together cornmeal, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. Working in batches, dredge tomato slices in cornstarch, shaking off excess; dip in egg mixture, and dredge in cornmeal mixture, patting cornmeal coating onto slices. Place breaded slices on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet.

Step 3    

Working in batches, fry tomato slices (about 3 to 5 slices at a time) until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes, flipping halfway through frying. Place on a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and sprinkle with sea salt.

