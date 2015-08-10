Gluten-Free Crêpes with Strawberries and Mascarpone

In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the melted butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.