Gluten-Free Crêpes with Strawberries and Mascarpone
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sarah Bolla
January 2015

Crêpes make for the perfect vehicle for the season’s juicy, luscious strawberries. In this dish, slightly stewed strawberries and creamy mascarpone add just the right amount of decadence and sugar to be sweet without being overbearing or heavy—It makes for a perfect go-to brunch recipe.  Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup skim milk or almond milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 extra large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter or coconut oil
  • 4 cups strawberries, stems removed and quartered
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup mascarpone

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the melted butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.

Step 3    

Fold the crêpes into quarters and arrange on the sheet tray and bake until hot, about 4 minutes. Place the crêpes on plates or a large serving platter. Spoon the mascarpone over the top, pour over the strawberries, and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The crêpe batter can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

