Gluten-Free Cocoa and Banana-Hazelnut Muffins
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

These gluten-free muffins have an irresistibly light and crunchy top with a wonderfully dense and decadent crumb from the ripe bananas, cocoa powder and ground hazelnuts. Slideshow: Amazing Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ripe mashed banana
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated cane sugar
  • 2/3 cup oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup hazelnut flour, packed
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder, plus 2 tablespoons for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2    

In a mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Beat until the mixture is one even consistency. Consistency should be entirely smooth and creamy.

Step 3    

Whisk the flour, hazelnut meal, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, baking soda and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.

Step 4    

Pour batter into the prepared paper liners and bake for 18-20 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack. Once cool, using a fine mesh sieve, dust with 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up