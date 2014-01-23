Gluten-Free Cocoa and Banana-Hazelnut Muffins

These gluten-free muffins have an irresistibly light and crunchy top with a wonderfully dense and decadent crumb from the ripe bananas, cocoa powder and ground hazelnuts. Slideshow: Amazing Gluten-Free Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin pan.
In a mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Beat until the mixture is one even consistency. Consistency should be entirely smooth and creamy.
Whisk the flour, hazelnut meal, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, baking soda and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.
Pour batter into the prepared paper liners and bake for 18-20 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack. Once cool, using a fine mesh sieve, dust with 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder.
