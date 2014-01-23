Gluten-Free Cocoa and Banana-Hazelnut Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2 In a mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Beat until the mixture is one even consistency. Consistency should be entirely smooth and creamy.

Step 3 Whisk the flour, hazelnut meal, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, baking soda and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.