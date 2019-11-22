Gluten-Free Cacao Nib Meringues

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 300°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Combine egg whites and sugar in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer. Bring 1 1/2 inches of water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium. Place bowl with egg white mixture over simmering water, ensuring base of bowl does not touch water. Cook, whisking constantly, until sugar is dissolved, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer bowl with egg white mixture to stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-low speed, gradually increasing speed to high, until mixture is very thick, fluffy, and reaches room temperature, 6 to 8 minutes. (Mixture will resemble marshmallow fluff.) Using a rubber spatula, fold in chocolate, cacao nibs, and cocoa until incorporated.