Gluten-Free Butternut Squash, Kale, and Quinoa Crumble

The beauty of this savory crumble is that it’s vegetable-heavy enough to be served as either a starter or a main course. The topping is a combination of cooked quinoa, a touch of quinoa flour, finely ground almonds, and grated Parmesan cheese making it gluten free. It’s also great served over a bed of salad greens. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes
How to Make It
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 1 cup of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa and set aside.
To make the crumble: In the bowl of a food processor, add the almonds and pulse until finely ground. Add the cooked quinoa, quinoa flour, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, thyme, parsley, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the mixture just comes together. Chill the in the refrigerator, about 25 minutes.
To make the filling: Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the minced garlic, butternut squash, salt, red pepper flakes, and pepper to the pot, cook for 2 minutes.
Add the vegetable broth and bring the liquid to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the chopped kale, mix in the grated Parmesan cheese, and stir to combine. Taste to adjust for seasonings.
Transfer the filling to an 8’ inch square casserole baking dish. Top with the crumble and bake for 30 minutes until crumble is golden and crisp and the filling is cooked through.
