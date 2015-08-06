Gluten-Free Butternut Squash, Kale, and Quinoa Crumble

How to Make It

Step 1 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 1 cup of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa and set aside.

Step 2 To make the crumble: In the bowl of a food processor, add the almonds and pulse until finely ground. Add the cooked quinoa, quinoa flour, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, thyme, parsley, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the mixture just comes together. Chill the in the refrigerator, about 25 minutes.

Step 3 To make the filling: Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the minced garlic, butternut squash, salt, red pepper flakes, and pepper to the pot, cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4 Add the vegetable broth and bring the liquid to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the chopped kale, mix in the grated Parmesan cheese, and stir to combine. Taste to adjust for seasonings.