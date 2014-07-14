Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
August 2014

The key to these easy pancakes is coconut flour, which contributes a delicate flavor and airy texture. Slideshow: Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 cup mashed overripe banana
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup coconut flour, preferably Bob’s Red Mill (see Note)
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Coconut oil, for greasing
  • Warm pure maple syrup, fresh berries, crisp bacon and slivered almonds, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the banana, water and vanilla. In another medium bowl, whisk the coconut flour with the baking powder and salt. Whisk in the egg mixture until incorporated.  

Step 2    

Heat a griddle or large nonstick skillet and grease with coconut oil. For each pancake, scoop 3-tablespoon mounds of batter onto the griddle and cook over moderate heat until golden on the bottom and bubbles just appear on the surface, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until risen and firm, about 3 minutes longer. Repeat with the remaining batter. Transfer the pancakes to plates and top with maple syrup, berries, bacon and almonds; serve right away.

Notes

Coconut flour is available at specialty food shops and from < a href="http://www.amazon.com" title="Coconut Flour on Amazon" target="_blank">amazon.com.

