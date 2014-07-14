Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes

The key to these easy pancakes is coconut flour, which contributes a delicate flavor and airy texture. Slideshow: Pancake Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the banana, water and vanilla. In another medium bowl, whisk the coconut flour with the baking powder and salt. Whisk in the egg mixture until incorporated.
Heat a griddle or large nonstick skillet and grease with coconut oil. For each pancake, scoop 3-tablespoon mounds of batter onto the griddle and cook over moderate heat until golden on the bottom and bubbles just appear on the surface, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until risen and firm, about 3 minutes longer. Repeat with the remaining batter. Transfer the pancakes to plates and top with maple syrup, berries, bacon and almonds; serve right away.
Notes
Coconut flour is available at specialty food shops and from < a href="http://www.amazon.com" title="Coconut Flour on Amazon" target="_blank">amazon.com.
Author Name: Sarah Hughes-De Mey
Review Body: Generally a good recipe. As written, the batter was very soupy. I added another 1/3 cup of coconut flour to thicken it up a bit. Cooked up nice enough. Very tasty with maple syrup.
Date Published: 2018-04-08