This incredibly moist gluten-free banana bread has a great flavor and an unbeatable cinnamon-sugar topper. Allowing the batter to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes so the starches absorb the liquid is the secret to this bread’s light crumb. Slideshow: More Healthy Banana Bread Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray and dust with flour, shaking out the excess. In a large bowl, whisk the 1 1/3 cups of flour with the baking soda, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon and the salt.
In another large bowl, whisk the bananas with the eggs, brown sugar, oil, maple syrup and 1/4 cup of water. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the banana mixture into the dry ingredients and stir gently to combine. Let the batter stand at room temperature for 10 minutes; it will get noticeably thicker.
In a small bowl, using a fork, stir the granulated sugar the remaining ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar. Bake for 1 hour until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Turn the bread out onto the rack and let cool completely before slicing.
Make Ahead
