Gluten-Free Banana Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray and dust with flour, shaking out the excess. In a large bowl, whisk the 1 1/3 cups of flour with the baking soda, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon and the salt.

Step 2 In another large bowl, whisk the bananas with the eggs, brown sugar, oil, maple syrup and 1/4 cup of water. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the banana mixture into the dry ingredients and stir gently to combine. Let the batter stand at room temperature for 10 minutes; it will get noticeably thicker.