Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 1 loaf
This incredibly moist gluten-free banana bread has a great flavor and an unbeatable cinnamon-sugar topper. Allowing the batter to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes so the starches absorb the liquid is the secret to this bread’s light crumb. Slideshow: More Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick baking spray
  • 1 1/3 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large bananas, mashed (1 1/4 cups)
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray and dust with flour, shaking out the excess. In a large bowl, whisk the 1 1/3 cups of flour with the baking soda, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon and the salt.

Step 2    

In another large bowl, whisk the bananas with the eggs, brown sugar, oil, maple syrup and 1/4 cup of water. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the banana mixture into the dry ingredients and stir gently to combine. Let the batter stand at room temperature for 10 minutes; it will get noticeably thicker.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, using a fork, stir the granulated sugar the remaining ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar. Bake for 1 hour until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Turn the bread out onto the rack and let cool completely before slicing.

Make Ahead

The banana bread can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

