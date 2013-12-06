Savor • St. Louis Occupying a restored mansion and former mortuary, Savor is also home to Flim Flam, a theater for local magicians. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cook the mixture over moderate heat for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain the mulled wine, rewarm over low heat and ladle into mugs.
