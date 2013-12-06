Glühwein
Serves : makes 8 drinks
Ingredients

  • 1 liter fruity red wine, such as Pinot Noir
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup simple syrup
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • One 1-inch piece of cinnamon stick
  • 1 lemon, washed and sliced
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cook the mixture over moderate heat for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain the mulled wine, rewarm over low heat and ladle into mugs.

