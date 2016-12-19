Gløgg - Nordic Mulled Wine

Author Name: marcuelcajon Review Body: I just made this lastnight and it taste so good that you might just want to drink too much! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-03

Author Name: HarryParker144 Review Body: This is a hard drink! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-07-06

Author Name: Karen E Lesney-Lysanyuk Review Body: very good + tasty! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-22

Author Name: dre923 Review Body: Got to try this type of wine. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-02-02

Author Name: Katetanic Review Body: All the ingredients point to one word - delicious. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-24

Author Name: TheJoeC Review Body: Sadly, I found the article a little bit too late. It would have been perfect in the holidays but who says they are holiday-exclusive? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-22