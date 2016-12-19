Gløgg - Nordic Mulled Wine

This warm and spiced Glogg - Nordic Mulled Wine is the perfect drink for the holiday season.
How to Make It
Heat all ingredients minus rum, cherry liqueur and port wine. Let simmer for 30 minutes, and cool. Leave overnight and add rum, cherry liqueur and port. Strain and reheat to 70 degrees C.
Soak raisins and almonds in aquavit for 2 days. Serve mulled wine with a spoon of raisin/almond mix.
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: I just made this lastnight and it taste so good that you might just want to drink too much!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-03
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This is a hard drink!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: Karen E Lesney-Lysanyuk
Review Body: very good + tasty!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-22
Author Name: dre923
Review Body: Got to try this type of wine.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-02
Author Name: Katetanic
Review Body: All the ingredients point to one word - delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-24
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: Sadly, I found the article a little bit too late. It would have been perfect in the holidays but who says they are holiday-exclusive?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-22
Author Name: @GreenPlane
Review Body: Loved this! but not too much salt next time
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-10