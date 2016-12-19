Gløgg - Nordic Mulled Wine
Jonas Andersen

This warm and spiced Glogg - Nordic Mulled Wine is the perfect drink for the holiday season.

Ingredients

Mulled Wine:

  • 4 bottles red wine (not too rich on tannins)
  • 30 grams cloves
  • 30 grams cardamom
  • 2 whole cinnamon
  • 40 grams fresh ginger sliced
  • 50 grams dried lingon berries
  • 50 grams dried cranberries
  • 10 grams black pebber
  • 5 Bay leaves
  • Zest and juice from 3 oranges
  • Zest and juice from 1 lemon
  • 500 grams brown sugar
  • 200 milliliters rum
  • 200 milliliter cherry liqueur
  • 200 milliliters port wine

Almond & Raisin Mix:

  • 500 grams raisins
  • 500 grams blanched slivered almonds
  • 1 bottle aquavit
  • 0.5 bottle rum

How to Make It

Step 1    Mulled Wine:

Heat all ingredients minus rum, cherry liqueur and port wine. Let simmer for 30 minutes, and cool. Leave overnight and add rum, cherry liqueur and port. Strain and reheat to 70 degrees C.

Step 2    Almond & Raisin Mix:

Soak raisins and almonds in aquavit for 2 days. Serve mulled wine with a spoon of raisin/almond mix.

