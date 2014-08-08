Glazed Mackerel with Fried Eggplant and Mojo

This terrific mackerel from chef Jose Enrique has a great array of textures and flavors: flaky fish fillets, airy pieces of fried eggplant and a super spicy garlic-and-citrus mojo sauce. Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a mortar, smash the garlic to a paste with the habanero, cumin seeds and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In a saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic-chile paste and whisk over moderately high heat for 30 seconds. Let stand off the heat for 10 minutes. Whisk in the citrus juices and let cool, then stir in the cilantro and mint and season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, cover the eggplant with water and add a small handful of salt. Let soak for 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the citrus juices, ginger, chile, soy sauce and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until reduced to 2/3 cup, 12 minutes. Season the orange glaze with salt and let cool.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 375°. Drain the eggplant and pat dry. In a colander set over a large bowl, toss
the eggplant with the cornstarch, shaking off the excess. Working in 2 batches, fry the eggplant over moderately high heat,
turning, until lightly browned and crisp, 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a skillet, heat half of the orange glaze. Add the fried eggplant and toss over high heat until hot, 3 minutes. Fold in the cilantro and season with salt; keep warm.
Brush the mackerel with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grill grate or grill pan. Grill the fish skin side down until lightly charred on the bottom, 4 minutes. Brush the fish with the remaining orange glaze, flip and grill, brushing with the orange glaze, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and serve right away with the fried eggplant and mojo.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Beverly Crowe
Review Body: Caught a 28" Spanish Mackerel today and made this for dinner. Guests ate the fried eggplant with the glaze and mojito sauce as soon as it exited the frying pan and I had very little left to serve with the fish! Both sauces are great with fish and I would make this for chicken too. My guests loved it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-03