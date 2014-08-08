Glazed Mackerel with Fried Eggplant and Mojo

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Mojo In a mortar, smash the garlic to a paste with the habanero, cumin seeds and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In a saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic-chile paste and whisk over moderately high heat for 30 seconds. Let stand off the heat for 10 minutes. Whisk in the citrus juices and let cool, then stir in the cilantro and mint and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Prepare the Eggplant and Fish In a large bowl, cover the eggplant with water and add a small handful of salt. Let soak for 45 minutes.

Step 3 Prepare the Eggplant and Fish Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the citrus juices, ginger, chile, soy sauce and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until reduced to 2/3 cup, 12 minutes. Season the orange glaze with salt and let cool.

Step 4 Prepare the Eggplant and Fish In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 375°. Drain the eggplant and pat dry. In a colander set over a large bowl, toss

the eggplant with the cornstarch, shaking off the excess. Working in 2 batches, fry the eggplant over moderately high heat,

turning, until lightly browned and crisp, 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain.

Step 5 Prepare the Eggplant and Fish Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a skillet, heat half of the orange glaze. Add the fried eggplant and toss over high heat until hot, 3 minutes. Fold in the cilantro and season with salt; keep warm.