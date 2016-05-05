Glazed Korean Rice Cake Skewers with Spam

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the dashi with 1/4 cup of water until dissolved. Whisk in the gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the rice cakes until al dente, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well and rinse under cold water. In a large bowl, toss the rice cakes with the Spam, quartered shallots, the zucchini, bell pepper and canola oil and season with salt. Alternately thread the rice cakes, Spam and vegetables onto eight 14-inch-long metal skewers.