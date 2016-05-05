Glazed Korean Rice Cake Skewers with Spam
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sohui Kim
June 2016

These Korean street-food-inspired kebabs from chef Sohui Kim of Insa in Brooklyn involve skewering Korean rice cakes (which taste like thick noodles) with Spam and crunchy vegetables. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon instant dashi (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup gochujang (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 pound 3-inch-long Korean rice cakes (see Note)
  • 8 ounces Spam, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 shallots, quartered through the root end
  • 1 zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Black sesame seeds, chopped cilantro and crushed peanuts, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the dashi with 1/4 cup of water until dissolved. Whisk in the gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil.

Step 2    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the rice cakes until al dente, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well and rinse under cold water. In a large bowl, toss the rice cakes with the Spam, quartered shallots, the zucchini, bell pepper and canola oil and season with salt. Alternately thread the rice cakes, Spam and vegetables onto eight 14-inch-long metal skewers.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Grill the skewers over moderately high heat, turning once, until the rice cakes are lightly browned and the  vegetables are softened slightly, about 8 minutes. Baste with the gochujang sauce and grill, basting frequently, until glazed and charred, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the skewers to a work surface and brush with more gochujang sauce. Arrange on a platter and garnish with sesame seeds, cilantro and peanuts. Serve warm, passing  any remaining sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The gochujang sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

Instant dashi, gochujang and Korean rice cakes are available at Asian markets and from amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, minerally Grüner Veltliner.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up