Glazed Doughnut Breakfast Sandwich
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

This super-easy breakfast sandwich from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn can be made in less than 10 minutes in the microwave. Slideshow: More Doughnut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of bacon

How to Make It

Step

Line a plate with a paper towel and put the bacon on top. Microwave the bacon on high power until crisp, about 5 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up