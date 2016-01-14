Glazed Carrots with Goat Cheese and Honey
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Soho Farmhouse
February 2016

The chefs at Soho Farmhouse rely on resident gardener Anna Greenland, whose impeccable produce includes 14 varieties of heirloom carrots. Carrots are transformed into an impressive side dish or starter when sautéed with fresh herbs and spices, then glazed with apple cider vinegar and honey. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

Carrots

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds medium carrots, peeled
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 tarragon sprigs
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 star anise
  • 1/8 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/8 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/8 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock  

GREMOLATA

  • 1 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped tarragon
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 ounces fresh goat cheese and flaky sea salt, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    Cook the carrots

In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter  in the olive oil. Add the carrots, garlic, tarragon, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, star anise and the cumin, fennel and mustard seeds and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are golden, about 12 minutes. Add the 2 tablespoons of honey and cook, stirring, until the honey is lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and cook until the carrots are evenly coated, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are tender and the liquid is syrupy, about 20 minutes; discard the herb sprigs, bay leaves and star anise. Transfer the carrots to a plate and let cool slightly; halve lengthwise.

Step 2     Make the gremolata

In a medium bowl, combine the parsley, tarragon, garlic, lemon zest and olive oil; season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Spread the goat cheese on plates and drizzle with honey. Top with the carrots and gremolata, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and serve.

