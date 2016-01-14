Glazed Carrots with Goat Cheese and Honey

The chefs at Soho Farmhouse rely on resident gardener Anna Greenland, whose impeccable produce includes 14 varieties of heirloom carrots. Carrots are transformed into an impressive side dish or starter when sautéed with fresh herbs and spices, then glazed with apple cider vinegar and honey. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the carrots, garlic, tarragon, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, star anise and the cumin, fennel and mustard seeds and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are golden, about 12 minutes. Add the 2 tablespoons of honey and cook, stirring, until the honey is lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and cook until the carrots are evenly coated, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are tender and the liquid is syrupy, about 20 minutes; discard the herb sprigs, bay leaves and star anise. Transfer the carrots to a plate and let cool slightly; halve lengthwise.
In a medium bowl, combine the parsley, tarragon, garlic, lemon zest and olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
Spread the goat cheese on plates and drizzle with honey. Top with the carrots and gremolata, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and serve.
