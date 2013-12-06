Gingery Mango Sorbet

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with the water and bring to simmer, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the syrup to a blender and let cool. Add the mangoes, lemon juice and ginger and puree until smooth.

Step 2

Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions. Transfer the sorbet to a plastic container and press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Freeze for at least 1 hour, until firm. Scoop into bowls and serve.