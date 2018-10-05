Gingered Pumpkin Pie with Candied Pepitas 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Nicole Eiden and Marielle Dupré
November 2018

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Nicole Eiden and Marielle Dupré formed Windowsill Pies, a New Orleans–based pie company inspired by the city’s history and food culture. Their pies are currently made in a commercial kitchen and sold throughout the city, but a brick-and-mortar shop is next. This take on pumpkin pie has the smooth texture of the classic, but with extra layers of ginger-caramel flavor. Candied pepitas on top add extra flavor and crunch.

Ingredients

  • 1 Master Pie Dough pie shell
  • 2 3/4 cups canned pumpkin (from 2 [15-ounce] cans)
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated fresh nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream, warmed
  • 2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup candied pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds) or nuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line frozen pie shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights. Bake until crust edges are lightly browned, 16 to 18 minutes. Remove paper and weights; prick bottom of crust several times with a fork. Return to oven; bake until bottom is lightly browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Step 2    

Whisk together pumpkin, ginger, orange zest, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 3    

Stir together granulated sugar and 3 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until sugar melts, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; cook, swirling saucepan often, until mixture is rich caramel in color, 6 to 7 minutes; remove from heat. Gradually add warm cream to sugar mixture, whisking constantly. (Mixture will bubble up.) Whisk in brown sugar and butter until smooth and incorporated.

Step 4    

Whisk warm caramel mixture into pumpkin mixture until combined. Whisk in eggs, 1 at a time, until incorporated. Pour mixture into pie shell; smooth top with an offset spatula. Bake at 350°F until filling is set and crust is golden, about 1 hour. Turn oven off, and crack open oven door; let pie stand in oven 15 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack to cool completely, about 4 hours. Garnish with candied pepitas.

