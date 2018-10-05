Gingered Pumpkin Pie with Candied Pepitas 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Line frozen pie shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights. Bake until crust edges are lightly browned, 16 to 18 minutes. Remove paper and weights; prick bottom of crust several times with a fork. Return to oven; bake until bottom is lightly browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Step 2 Whisk together pumpkin, ginger, orange zest, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 3 Stir together granulated sugar and 3 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until sugar melts, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; cook, swirling saucepan often, until mixture is rich caramel in color, 6 to 7 minutes; remove from heat. Gradually add warm cream to sugar mixture, whisking constantly. (Mixture will bubble up.) Whisk in brown sugar and butter until smooth and incorporated.