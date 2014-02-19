Ginger Vegetable Congee
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2013

Loaded with tender vegetables and fragrant ginger, this congee rice porridge is light, healthy and delicious. Slideshow: Vegetarian Soups

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw long-grain white rice, rinsed
  • 7 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • Two-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced thin
  • 3 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1/2 cup diced carrots
  • Sliced green onion, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2    

While the congee is simmering prep the celery, broccoli and carrots: peeling, cutting, and dicing, as needed.

Step 3    

Simmer the congee for about 30 minutes then add the celery, broccoli and carrots.

Step 4    

Continue to simmer until the congee is thickened and creamy and the vegetables are tender and soft. Add salt to taste. Garnish with the sliced green onion and serve hot.

Notes

As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.

