Ginger Vegetable Congee

Loaded with tender vegetables and fragrant ginger, this congee rice porridge is light, healthy and delicious.
How to Make It
In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.
While the congee is simmering prep the celery, broccoli and carrots: peeling, cutting, and dicing, as needed.
Simmer the congee for about 30 minutes then add the celery, broccoli and carrots.
Continue to simmer until the congee is thickened and creamy and the vegetables are tender and soft. Add salt to taste. Garnish with the sliced green onion and serve hot.
Notes
As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.
Review Body: Good for a cold day like today! The recipe is bland, so I added some sesame oil and a little pepper. I used about triple the ginger and added shiitake mushrooms as well. I love congee for Michigan winters, so this is very comforting.
Date Published: 2016-12-11