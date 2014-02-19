Ginger Vegetable Congee

How to Make It

Step 1 In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2 While the congee is simmering prep the celery, broccoli and carrots: peeling, cutting, and dicing, as needed.

Step 3 Simmer the congee for about 30 minutes then add the celery, broccoli and carrots.