Ginger Turkey Meatballs

Chef Akasha Richmond uses only six ingredients to make her Indian-style meatballs, including sambar masala, the aromatic Indian spice mix. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, mix the ground turkey with the onion, ginger, masala, turmeric and salt. Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, scoop and roll the meatballs and place on a large baking sheet.
In a very large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and meatballs.
Bake the meatballs in the oven for about 8 minutes, until cooked through. Arrange the meatballs on a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.
Sambar masala is a spice blend made with myriad spices, including coriander, fenugreek and cumin. Look for it at Indian markets and on amazon.com.
