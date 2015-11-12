Ginger Turkey Meatballs
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 40
Akasha Richmond
December 2015

Chef Akasha Richmond uses only six ingredients to make her Indian-style meatballs, including sambar masala, the aromatic Indian spice mix. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds 85% lean ground turkey
  • 1/2 cup minced red onion
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons sambar masala (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh turmeric
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, mix the ground turkey with the onion, ginger, masala, turmeric and salt. Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, scoop and roll the meatballs and place on a large baking sheet. 

Step 2    

In a very large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and meatballs.

Step 3    

Bake the meatballs in the oven for about 8 minutes, until cooked through. Arrange the meatballs on a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The meatballs can be made up to 6 hours ahead; serve at room temperature or reheat gently.

Notes

Sambar masala is a spice blend made with myriad spices, including coriander, fenugreek and cumin. Look for it at Indian markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Berry-forward, lightly floral Beaujolais.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up