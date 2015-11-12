Ginger Turkey Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, mix the ground turkey with the onion, ginger, masala, turmeric and salt. Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, scoop and roll the meatballs and place on a large baking sheet.

Step 2 In a very large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and meatballs.