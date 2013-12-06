Wherever ginger is used in cooking you also find ginger-based folk remedies. From China to America, people have found that ginger soothes an upset stomach. If you suffer from acid indigestion or a raw and aching sore throat, try brewing a cup of ginger tea for relief. Great Comfort Food Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Simmer 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons of freshly grated ginger in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes. Strain, season with honey if desired and drink.
