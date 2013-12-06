Ginger Tea
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Lauren Mukamal
October 1996

Wherever ginger is used in cooking you also find ginger-based folk remedies. From China to America, people have found that ginger soothes an upset stomach. If you suffer from acid indigestion or a raw and aching sore throat, try brewing a cup of ginger tea for relief. Great Comfort Food Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
  • 1 cup water

How to Make It

Step

Simmer 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons of freshly grated ginger in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes. Strain, season with honey if desired and drink.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up