Ginger-Scallion Oil 

The electric-green ginger-and-scallion oil from Best New Chef Jonathan Yao improves everything it touches, from salad dressings to cold noodles. At Kato in Los Angeles, Yao drizzles the oil over Steamed Fish with Soy Broth.
How to Make It
Step 1
Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice bath.
Step 2
Pour oil mixture into a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 185°F, about 5 minutes. Plunge saucepan into ice bath, and let stand until mixture has cooled to room temperature, about 10 minutes.
Step 3
Cover and chill 8 hours. When ready to use, pour oil mixture through a cheesecloth-lined wire-mesh strainer over a bowl; discard solids.
