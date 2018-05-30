Ginger-Scallion Oil 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3/4 cup
Jonathan Yao
July 2018

The electric-green ginger-and-scallion oil from Best New Chef Jonathan Yao improves everything it touches, from salad dressings to cold noodles. At Kato in Los Angeles, Yao drizzles the oil over Steamed Fish with Soy Broth.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup grapeseed oil
  • 2 ounces scallions (about 2 scallions), roughly chopped
  • 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice bath.

Step 2    

Pour oil mixture into a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 185°F, about 5 minutes. Plunge saucepan into ice bath, and let stand until mixture has cooled to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Cover and chill 8 hours. When ready to use, pour oil mixture through a cheesecloth-lined wire-mesh strainer over a bowl; discard solids.

