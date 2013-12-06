Ginger Rice
© Jody Horton
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Paul Qui
May 2013

Top Chef Season 9 winner Paul Qui likes cooking his sushi rice with fresh ginger for more flavor. Slideshow: Great Recipes Featuring Ginger

Ingredients

  • 2 cups short-grain sushi rice, rinsed well and drained
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon grapeseed oil

How to Make It

Step

Put all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over very low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Let stand off the heat for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up