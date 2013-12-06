Ginger Rice

© Jody Horton
Top Chef Season 9 winner Paul Qui likes cooking his sushi rice with fresh ginger for more flavor. Slideshow: Great Recipes Featuring Ginger
How to Make It
Step
Put all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over very low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Let stand off the heat for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork and serve.
