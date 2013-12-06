Ginger-Pepper Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 ounces
Ryan Fitzgerald

Use this syrup to make the Ginger Rogers cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • One 1-inch piece of ginger
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 6 ounces water
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppers

How to Make It

Step

Thinly slice a the ginger. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with the water, whole black peppercorns and the ginger. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat; let cool. Strain into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up