Ginger-Pepper Syrup

Use this syrup to make the Ginger Rogers cocktail.
How to Make It
Step
Thinly slice a the ginger. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with the water, whole black peppercorns and the ginger. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat; let cool. Strain into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
