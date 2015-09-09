Ginger-Nut-Butter-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tatiana Levha
October 2015

Adapted from a guinea-hen recipe by Paris chef Tatiana Levha, this recipe transforms chicken breasts into a dish worthy of a dinner party. Slideshow: More French Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, 4 tablespoons softened
  • 1/4 cup mixed chopped herbs, such as parsley, chives, tarragon and dill
  • 2 tablespoons minced raw cashews, plus more for sprinkling
  • 2 tablespoons almond meal
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 6 ounce skin-on, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups dry white wine
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mash the softened butter with the herbs, 2 tablespoons of cashews, the almond meal and ginger. Season with salt and pepper. Using your fingers, loosen the skin of each chicken breast to form a pocket, then stuff with a generous tablespoon of the ginger-nut butter. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and refrigerate until the butter is firm, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Add the chicken breasts skin side down and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, 5 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook for 3 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake the chicken for 8 to 10 minutes, until just cooked through. Transfer to a platter and keep warm.  

Step 3    

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in the skillet. Add the shallot and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, scraping up the browned bits, until nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the stock and simmer until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 9 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and pepper. Strain the sauce into a bowl.

Step 4    

Spoon the sauce onto plates. Set the chicken on top, sprinkle with cashews and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A ripe, focused Chenin Blanc.

