Ginger-Molasses Scones

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the molasses, the 1 tablespoon of honey, the grated orange zest and the 1/4 cup of sugar. Add the molasses mixture to the food processor along with the candied ginger. Pulse until the dough just comes together, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and pat into a 12-by-4-inch rectangle, about 1 inch thick. Divide the scone dough into 4 equal rectangles, then cut each rectangle into 2 triangles.