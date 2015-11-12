Ginger-Molasses Scones

“These scones are basically my excuse to eat gingerbread for breakfast,” says Claire Ptak of Violet, a cult London bakery. She adds whole-wheat flour and molasses for a rich and hearty flavor. Slideshow: More Breakfast Pastry Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a food processor, combine the flours, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt; pulse to combine. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size crumbs form.
In a bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the molasses, the 1 tablespoon of honey, the grated orange zest and the 1/4 cup of sugar. Add the molasses mixture to the food processor along with the candied ginger. Pulse until the dough just comes together, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and pat into a 12-by-4-inch rectangle, about 1 inch thick. Divide the scone dough into 4 equal rectangles, then cut each rectangle into 2 triangles.
Arrange the scones on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and brush generously with the beaten egg. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake the scones until golden brown and slightly firm, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm with butter and honey.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5