Ginger-Molasses Scones
© Kristin Perers
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Claire Ptak
December 2015

“These scones are basically my excuse to eat gingerbread for breakfast,” says Claire Ptak of Violet, a cult London bakery. She adds whole-wheat flour and molasses for a rich and hearty flavor. Slideshow: More Breakfast Pastry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 5 tablespoons unsulfured molasses
  • 1 tablespoon honey, plus more for serving
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar, plus more for sprinkling
  • 1 cup candied ginger (4 ounces), finely chopped
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Softened unsalted butter, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a food processor, combine the flours, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt; pulse to combine. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size crumbs form. 

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the molasses, the 1 tablespoon of honey, the grated orange zest and the  1/4 cup of sugar. Add the molasses mixture to the food processor along with the candied ginger. Pulse until the dough just comes together, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and pat into a 12-by-4-inch rectangle, about 1 inch thick. Divide the scone dough into 4 equal rectangles, then cut each rectangle into 2 triangles.

Step 3    

Arrange the scones on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and brush  generously with the beaten egg. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake the scones until golden brown and slightly firm, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm with butter and honey.

Make Ahead

The unbaked scones  can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for up to 1 month. Bake from frozen,  allowing a little extra baking time.

