Ginger-Lime Hot Sauce 

Chef Eric Johnson of Stateside in Seattle uses red Fresno chiles, lime, garlic, and ginger for his fresh take on hot sauce. This condiment is a fiery, pungent match for his Crispy Chicken, but also try it slathered on chicken, tofu, or sandwiches. Slideshow: More Hot Sauce Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine chiles, ginger, lime juice, garlic, sugar, vinegar, and salt in a blender. Process until smooth with flecks of seeds throughout, about 45 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container, and chill until ready to serve.
Make Ahead
The hot sauce can be made ahead and chilled up to 1 week.
