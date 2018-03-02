Ginger-Lime Hot Sauce 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Eric Johnson
April 2018

Chef Eric Johnson of Stateside in Seattle uses red Fresno chiles, lime, garlic, and ginger for his fresh take on hot sauce. This condiment is a fiery, pungent match for his Crispy Chicken, but also try it slathered on chicken, tofu, or sandwiches.    Slideshow: More Hot Sauce Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces red Fresno chiles (about 9 chiles), stemmed and roughly chopped 
  • 8 ounces peeled fresh ginger  (about 3 [5-inch] pieces),  sliced against the grain 
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 limes) 
  • 1/4 cup peeled garlic cloves  (about 10 cloves) 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

Combine chiles, ginger, lime juice, garlic, sugar, vinegar, and salt in a blender. Process until smooth with flecks of seeds throughout, about 45 seconds. Transfer  to an airtight container, and chill until ready to serve. 

Make Ahead

The hot sauce can be made ahead and chilled up to 1 week. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up