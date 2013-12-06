Ginger Juice

Bin 8945 Wine Bar & Bistro • West Hollywood "Most of the drinks I make are froufrou," confesses bartender Damian Windsor. This one, made with a ginger-flavored liqueur, is an exception. "It's a masculine cocktail," he says. "The sherry makes it dry and the ginger gives it a lot of heat. Robert De Niro loves it." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Drizzle the inner rim of a chilled martini glass with the honey. Fill a pint glass with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the pint glass and stir well. Strain into the prepared martini glass.
