Ginger Juice

Bin 8945 Wine Bar & Bistro • West Hollywood "Most of the drinks I make are froufrou," confesses bartender Damian Windsor. This one, made with a ginger-flavored liqueur, is an exception. "It's a masculine cocktail," he says. "The sherry makes it dry and the ginger gives it a lot of heat. Robert De Niro loves it." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Ice
  • 3 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce crème de gingembre, such as G.E. Massenez
  • 1 ounce fino sherry
  • 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Drizzle the inner rim of a chilled martini glass with the honey. Fill a pint glass with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the pint glass and stir well. Strain into the prepared martini glass.

