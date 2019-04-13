Ginger Jerk Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the jerk marinade: Place allspice, peppercorns, and cardamom pods in a high-powered blender; process on high speed until spices are finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add scallions, ginger, chiles, garlic, 1/4 cup water, tamarind paste, thyme, soy sauce, and oil; process on high speed until mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 3 tablespoons marinade for jerk brine; cover and chill remaining marinade until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the jerk brine: Stir together 3 tablespoons reserved jerk marinade, 2 cups water, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until salt is dissolved. Remove from heat, and add ice. Let brine stand until ice is melted, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the chicken: Place chicken quarters in a large plastic container. Pour vinegar over chicken; rub vinegar into chicken using lime halves. Discard limes and any leftover vinegar. Pour cooled jerk brine over chicken in container; press chicken down to submerge. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 6 hours. Remove chicken from brine; discard brine. Return chicken to container. Add remaining jerk marinade, and rub to coat chicken. Cover and chill at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.

Step 4 Rub excess marinade off chicken quarters; place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken with 1 tablespoon salt, and let stand at room temperature while smoker preheats.

Step 5 Prepare smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions using 5 pounds pimento or pecan wood chunks. Bring internal temperature to 250°F to 275°F; maintain temperature for 15 to 20 minutes. Place chicken quarters on grate, skin side up, and smoke, covered, until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 160°F, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours, adding wood as needed to maintain smoker temperature of 250°F to 275°F.