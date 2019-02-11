Ginger-Garlic Black Cod with Spicy Green Chutney 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in middle of oven. Stir together garlic, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined.

Step 2 Cut 6 (13- x 8-inch) pieces of parchment paper. Place 1 fish fillet on each piece, and sprinkle fish evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic mixture and about 3 heaping teaspoons green chutney over each fillet to cover top and sides of fish. Flip fish chutney side down.

Step 3 Fold one short side of parchment over so it completely covers fish, then fold opposite short side of paper over. Fold top and bottom open edges together several times to make a sealed packet. Transfer packets, folded side down, to a baking sheet.