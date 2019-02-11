Ginger-Garlic Black Cod with Spicy Green Chutney 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sana Javeri Kadri
March 2019

While banana leaves are more traditional, it’s easiest to cook this fish in parchment paper packets.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [2-inch] piece)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless black cod, cut into 6 (4-ounce) fillets
  • 1/2 cup Spicy Green Chutney

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in middle of oven. Stir together garlic, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined.

Step 2    

Cut 6 (13- x 8-inch) pieces of parchment paper. Place 1 fish fillet on each piece, and sprinkle fish evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic mixture and about 3 heaping teaspoons green chutney over each fillet to cover top and sides of fish. Flip fish chutney side down.

Step 3    

Fold one short side of parchment over so it completely covers fish, then fold opposite short side of paper over. Fold top and bottom open edges together several times to make a sealed packet. Transfer packets, folded side down, to a baking sheet.

Step 4    

Bake in preheated oven until fish is tender, flaky, and nearly opaque, about 15 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up