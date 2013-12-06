Ginger, Edamame and Mushroom Stir Fry

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Ginger really livens up this healthy vegetarian stir-fry, which incorporates nutty, mellow flavors from edamame and mushrooms. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, then add the onions and ginger. Cook until the onions are soft, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft.
Step 3
Add the edamame, soy sauce, sake, and sesame seed oil. Stirring occasionally, cook for another 2 minutes, or until the edamame is heated through. Season with black pepper. Serve warm.
