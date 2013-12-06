Ginger, Edamame and Mushroom Stir Fry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2013

Ginger really livens up this healthy vegetarian stir-fry, which incorporates nutty, mellow flavors from edamame and mushrooms. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 cups (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shelled edamame
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sake
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, then add the onions and ginger. Cook until the onions are soft, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft.

Step 3    

Add the edamame, soy sauce, sake, and sesame seed oil. Stirring occasionally, cook for another 2 minutes, or until the edamame is heated through. Season with black pepper. Serve warm.

