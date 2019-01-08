Ginger Dipping Sauce

Greg DuPree
The tangy heat of this sauce cuts richness and enlivens whatever it touches. Try it with grilled, poached, or fried chicken or seafood. Employ it to amp up a slaw.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together lime juice, ginger, and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Stir in fish sauce and chile; let stand until flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Taste to make sure it’s agreeable on a spicy-tart-sweet level; adjust as needed. Serve in a bowl, or use to dress a salad.
Make Ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days. Stir before using.