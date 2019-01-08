Ginger Dipping Sauce
Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2/3 cup
Andrea Nguyen
February 2019

The tangy heat of this sauce cuts richness and enlivens whatever it touches. Try it with grilled, poached, or fried chicken or seafood. Employ it to amp up a slaw.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 3 limes)
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce (such as Three Crabs), plus more to taste
  •  2 teaspoons finely chopped seeded red Fresno chile or jalapeño (from 1 [1-ounce] chile)

How to Make It

Step

Stir together lime juice, ginger, and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Stir in fish sauce and chile; let stand until flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Taste to make sure it’s agreeable on a spicy-tart-sweet level; adjust as needed. Serve in a bowl, or use to dress a salad.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days. Stir before using.

