Ginger Caramel Sauce

This sauce is also good with pound cake, bread pudding and ice cream.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, simmer 1/2 cup of the heavy cream with the ginger for about 10 minutes. Set aside.
Step 2
In another small heavy saucepan, cook the sugar with the lemon juice over low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar caramelizes to a light brown color, 10 to 15 minutes. Being careful to avoid splatters, stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons heavy cream. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Strain the cream into a bowl and whisk in the caramel until smooth. Serve warm.
Make Ahead
The sauce will keep refrigerated for up to 1 month. Rewarm over low heat before serving.
