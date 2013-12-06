Ginger Caramel Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Rosa Ross
May 1996

This sauce is also good with pound cake, bread pudding and ice cream. Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, simmer 1/2 cup of the heavy cream with the ginger for about 10 minutes. Set aside.

Step 2    

In another small heavy saucepan, cook the sugar with the lemon juice over low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar caramelizes to a light brown color, 10 to 15 minutes. Being careful to avoid splatters, stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons heavy cream. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Strain the cream into a bowl and whisk in the caramel until smooth. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The sauce will keep refrigerated for up to 1 month. Rewarm over low heat before serving.

Serve With

Raspberry Firecrackers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up