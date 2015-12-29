Ginger-Braised Pork Meatballs in Coconut Broth

Jenn Louis, chef at Lincoln Restaurant in Portland, Oregon, usually cooks at least one Asian-inspired meal a week. Here, she simmers gingery meatballs in a coconut milk–spiked chicken broth fragrant with lemongrass and lime. “This dish always makes me feel like I get a little vacation from what I normally eat at the restaurant.”
Preheat the oven to 425°. Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Form the mixture into forty 1 1/2-inch meatballs and arrange them on a large rimmed baking sheet about 1 inch apart. Bake until the meatballs are golden brown and just cooked through, about 15 minutes.
In a large saucepan, combine the coconut milk, stock, ginger, garlic, slit chiles, lemongrass, lime zest and juice, fish sauce and turmeric. Add 1 tablespoon of sugar and season with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat so the broth is simmering. Discard the lemongrass. 3. Add the meatballs to the broth and simmer until cooked through and tender, about 15 minutes. Season the broth with more sugar, salt and lime juice if necessary. Serve with sliced herbs and Thai chiles, lime wedges and rice.
Author Name: Charity Lomax
Review Body: I love this recipe. I've made it with pork and ground chicken (dark meat). I prefer it with chicken. Either way the flavor profile is amazing!
