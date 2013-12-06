Ginger Beer
Serves : Makes about 16 ounces
Julie Reiner

Julie Reiner

Clover Club · Brooklyn Use this ginger beer when making the Nola Mule cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces water
  • 4 ounces fresh ginger, chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat. In a food processor, puree the ginger with 1 tablespoon of the hot water. Add the pureed ginger to the remaining hot water and let stand for 1 hour. Pour through a fine strainer into a glass jar. Add the lime juice and light brown sugar and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

