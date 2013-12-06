Ginger Beer
Serves : Makes about 32 ounces
This uncarbonated staple was adapted from Dale DeGroff's Craft of the Cocktail. Although it's a syrup, pros refer to it as "ginger beer." To make your own fizzy version, stir together equal parts of the syrup and ginger ale. Plus: The Dark 'n Stormy Cocktail

  • 4 cups water
  • 2/3 cup finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 5 tablespoons light brown sugar

In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the ginger, lime juice and brown sugar. Let steep for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Pour the syrup through a fine strainer, pressing on the solids. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

