Ginger- and Molasses-Glazed Root Vegetables

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Add carrots and parsnips to boiling water; cook 3 minutes. Add turnips, and cook until vegetable mixture is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or a spider, immediately transfer vegetable mixture to ice bath to cool. Drain and transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Pat dry.