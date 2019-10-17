Ginger- and Molasses-Glazed Root Vegetables

Creamy butter rounds out spicy ginger and garlic and sweet molasses in this simple vegetable side dish. Cutting the carrots and parsnips into coins and the turnips into half-moons makes for quick prep, even cooking, and a beautiful presentation.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Add carrots and parsnips to boiling water; cook 3 minutes. Add turnips, and cook until vegetable mixture is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or a spider, immediately transfer vegetable mixture to ice bath to cool. Drain and transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Pat dry.
Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium until sizzling. Add garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant and no longer raw, about 2 minutes. Add carrot mixture, molasses, 2 tablespoons water, salt, pepper, and remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Cook, stirring constantly, until vegetable mixture is glazed, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.