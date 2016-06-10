Ginger-and-Honey Chicken Wings

Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F&W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes
Finely grate the ginger into a fine sieve set over a bowl. Press the juice from the ginger; you should have 1/3 cup. Discard the solids. Whisk in the honey and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.
Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the 2 tablespoons of oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly browned on both sides, about 7 minutes. Continue to grill, turning and brushing with the ginger-honey mixture occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer to another large bowl and toss with the peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
Author Name: @CyanAirBalloon
Review Body: Those wings look great!! It is packed with amazingly flavored ginger and honey. I love it! Thanks for this awesome recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-12
Author Name: @OliveCupcake
Review Body: Impressive! I just came across your recipe and it looks delicious. The peanuts and cilantro is just perfect finishing for the dish.. Nice idea..
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-12
Author Name: @PurpleCupcake
Review Body: I am a straight foodie and those chicken wings were tempting to me for life.. excellent recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-12
Author Name: Fuzzytop
Review Body: This is "Rated" based only on reading the recipe; sounds delicious. I might add a dash of Sriracha or sambal oelek to the ginger-honey mixture.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-12